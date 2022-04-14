HOUSTON (KIAH) Anthony Seth Burrows, 43, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted by the Tucson Arizona Police Department for first degree murder. Authorities say that on April 29th of 2000, Burroughs allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Ruben Rodriguez after an altercation at a house party.

Investigators also believe Burrows fled the country within 24 hours of the crime and now believe he could possibly be in the Philippines. The photo below is a photo of him taken back in the year 2000.

He is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds and stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Authorities say Burroughs also has tattoos on his left and right arm.