HOUSTON – Local FBI authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of a 5-year-old that happened earlier this month.

The FBI’s Houston Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance with the murder of Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.

Authorities add that at approximately 12:50 a.m., she and her children were in their vehicle stopped at the intersection of Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive. As a silver Honda Accord drove through the intersection heading west on Rushcreek Drive, the rear passenger began shooting out of the vehicle in the direction of a food store.

A single shot struck the family’s vehicle, entering the rear driver’s side door, striking the children. They went straight to the emergency room where Khamaya was pronounced deceased. If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Additional reward money may be available. An FBI ‘Seeking Information’ poster can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/khamaya-donelson.