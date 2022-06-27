TOMBALL, Texas (CW39) Police have three in custody accused of a Tomball kidnapping.

Police said it was back on June 24, 2022, when the Tomball Police Department got a call at 7:00 p.m. about a kidnapping of seven victims from a group care home at 600 Mason Street near West Main in Tomball, Texas.

The Tomball Police Department said they actively investigated the possible abduction and on Saturday, all seven victims were found safe and returned to the facility unharmed.

The Tomball Police Department arrested these three suspects for kidnapping:

Ebony Nikkisha Polk D.O.B. 07/01/1975

Henry Wayne Polk Jr. D.O.B. 07/15/175

Genae Christine Segura D.O.B. 02/26/1973

Each suspect was charged with seven counts of kidnapping. All three suspects were booked into the Tomball City Jail. The Tomball detectives are still investigating this matter.