HOUSTON (KIAH) Three people have been arrested in connection after a prostitution sting in Spring. Authorities with Harris County Precinct 4 at an unlicensed massage parlor in Spring. Two woman were arrested and charged with prostitution while the man was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office made the arrest Wednesday after complaints of misconduct and prostitution were reported at a massage parlor on east Louetta Road just east of I-45 the North Freeway.

Upon further investigation police found the establishment to be unlicensed as well as the employees. An investigator posing as a customer of the establishment was solicited for sex and/or acts by an Asian woman working there. As uniformed deputies went in side, a second Asian female working in the establishment was found to be performing sex acts with another male customer.

Authorities said Mei Hsaio Lin and Zh – Shen Yao were arrested and charged with Prostitution. They received a $100.00 bonds out of County Court 7. The customer, Erik Yokoyama was arrested and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.00 out of the 180th District Court.

Authorities found that the massage establishment license and both employees were licensed to be employed as Massage Therapists. Precinct 4 is asking for anyone who might know something to say something.