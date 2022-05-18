HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Three men with several warrants for their arrest, are now in custody.

The office of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said that on Monday, May 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18100 block of Cypress Trace Road near I-45 the North Freeway, just south of Spring.

Constables said they received a tip about an encampment in the woods that may have stolen property. Upon arriving, deputies said they located three men identified as Joshua Leath, Shaun Stewart, and Kyle Richardson.

Authorities added that further investigation revealed that the men had several warrants for their arrest, including felonies. Deputies did not disclose details about the property where the encampment in the woods was located.

Constable said that they were able to return the stolen property to the rightful owners. Constables will contact the owner of the property to help clean the area.

They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants. Joshua Leath has a $202.00 bond out of Court 1, Shaun Stewart has a $5,000.00 bond out of the 228th District Court and Kyle Richardson’s bond is set at $501.00 out of County Court 1. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman