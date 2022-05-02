HOUSTON (CW39) North Texas police have a man in custody after a festival stabbing over the weekend.

The Abilene Police Department say the suspect identified as Miguel Martin Carrillo, is in the Taylor County Jail, charged with 5 counts of 2nd Degree Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Abilene Police Department

It was just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, when the Abilene Police Department said they responded to a call of multiple victims suffering from stab wounds. Police say the initial report was about a 19-year-old male who reportedly stabbed multiple people at a Cinco de Mayo festival.

The event was on the grounds of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church located at 2525 Westview Drive in northwest Abilene. Police sway that officers responded to the scene and contacted off-duty Taylor County Deputies, who were working security at the event.

Police say the Deputies took the 19-year-old into custody after several citizens were involved in a struggle while restraining him. The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence, was also taken to the hospital for observation. Upon release, he faces five counts of aggravated assault.

It was determined one of the citizens sustained minor cuts and did not require transport to the hospital.

Among the others with more serious injuries, Abilene police said one victim was transported by ambulance and two others by private automobile to Hendrick Medical Center, for treatment of injuries. Two victims will be treated and released. A third victim will be kept overnight for observation for more serious injuries. The attacks appear to be random and the victims did not know the suspect. A fourth victim was discovered to have been punched by the suspect. He did not require medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on this incident may call our Major Investigation, (325) 676-6610.

Upon viewing the scene tonight, Chief Marcus Dudley stated, “the Department is appreciative for the assistance from citizens who risked their lives to restrain this suspect. We are thankful for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies who were on the scene and immediately handcuffed the assailant. Attacks that are random are senseless; but fortunately, the perpetrator is in custody.”