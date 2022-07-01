HOUSTON (CW39) In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating some individuals that have either active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
MUGSHOTS …
The following individuals all have active warrants as of July 1, 2022 8:30 a.m..
DWAIN L BALDON JR
B/M 10-12-95 5’10”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1664549, 1664550
SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17 x2
Last known location: Houston Texas
TABITHA NICHOLE BURTON
W/F 02-09-85 5’05”/160 Lbs. Bln/Haz
Warrant #: 1763084
DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
MARKQUESHA COLLINS JONES
B/F 02-19-96 5/06”/220 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1772833
MONEY SERVICES ACT VIOLATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
TOY SHAENICE HILL
B/F 04-16-92 5’06”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1721354, 1598533
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
PROBATION VIOLATION INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY
Last known location: Humble Texas
MARK ANTHONY MARTINEZ
W/M 03-29-94 5’06”/200 Lbs. Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1745099, 1696937
VIOL BOND/PRO ORD 2+ TIMES W/I
STALKING
Last known location: Baytown Texas
REBECCA ANN NUSS
W/F 04-05-92 5’01”/125 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1671684
POSS CS PG 1 4G – 200G
Last known location: Houston Texas
BRYAN WAYNE ROGERS
W/M 12-16-85 5’11”/230 Lbs. Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1740087
THFT MAT ALUM/BRNZ/COPPR/BRASS
Last known location: Porter Texas
HEWITT ROSS JR
B/M 11-08-83 6’00”/170 Lbs. Bld/Blk
Warrant #: 1689369
TERRORISTIC THREAT
Last known location: Houston Texas
BRANDON REID ROYBALL
W/M 06-29-96 5’05”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1762935
RETALIATION
Last known location: Humble Texas
REPORT A TIP NOW