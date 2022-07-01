HOUSTON (CW39) In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating some individuals that have either active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

MUGSHOTS …

The following individuals all have active warrants as of July 1, 2022 8:30 a.m..



DWAIN L BALDON JR

B/M 10-12-95 5’10”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1664549, 1664550

SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17 x2

Last known location: Houston Texas



TABITHA NICHOLE BURTON

W/F 02-09-85 5’05”/160 Lbs. Bln/Haz

Warrant #: 1763084

DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA

Last known location: Houston Texas



MARKQUESHA COLLINS JONES

B/F 02-19-96 5/06”/220 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1772833

MONEY SERVICES ACT VIOLATION

Last known location: Houston Texas



TOY SHAENICE HILL

B/F 04-16-92 5’06”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1721354, 1598533

THEFT >=2,500 <30,000

PROBATION VIOLATION INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY

Last known location: Humble Texas



MARK ANTHONY MARTINEZ

W/M 03-29-94 5’06”/200 Lbs. Blk/Blk

Warrant #: 1745099, 1696937

VIOL BOND/PRO ORD 2+ TIMES W/I

STALKING

Last known location: Baytown Texas



REBECCA ANN NUSS

W/F 04-05-92 5’01”/125 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1671684

POSS CS PG 1 4G – 200G

Last known location: Houston Texas



BRYAN WAYNE ROGERS

W/M 12-16-85 5’11”/230 Lbs. Bro/Blu

Warrant #: 1740087

THFT MAT ALUM/BRNZ/COPPR/BRASS

Last known location: Porter Texas



HEWITT ROSS JR

B/M 11-08-83 6’00”/170 Lbs. Bld/Blk

Warrant #: 1689369

TERRORISTIC THREAT

Last known location: Houston Texas



BRANDON REID ROYBALL

W/M 06-29-96 5’05”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1762935

RETALIATION

Last known location: Humble Texas