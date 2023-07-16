Houston Police hope pictures and video they released Wednesday of a robbery at an ATM back in May helps lead officers to the suspects

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men jumped in a car and fled the scene after stealing a wallet, and Houston Police hope pictures and video of the crime lead officers to them.

A man had just withdrawn cash from an ATM in the 1300 block of Blalock Road in the Spring Branch area on the morning of May 20. That’s when pictures and video that HPD released Wednesday show a man wearing a hoodie grabbing the man’s wallet that was holding the cash he’d just withdrawn.

The robber and another man who HPD says was watching the victim then ran to a car that was leaving the parking lot, got in, and took off. If you recognize either or both of the two suspects in the pictures and video, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous, and information leading to the arrest of the suspects could earn you a reward of up to $5,000.