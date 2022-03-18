HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Robbery.

On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed a business in the 19500 block of Clay Rd. in Katy, Texas. During the incident, the suspect entered the business, selected several items and concealed them on his person. The suspect struck an employee in the face, exited the business and fled the scene in a white Ford F150 pickup with black rims (unknown license plate).

Photo courtesy of CrimeStoppers Houston

