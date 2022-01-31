HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Homicide investigators need the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of capital murder suspect Timmothy Johnson, and need a third suspect identified.

They are releasing photos of a third suspect in hopes of identifying him…

Timmothy Johnson, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say that on Saturday, August 7, of last year, it was around 8:44 p.m., when Bryanna Fogg was shot and killed in the parking lot of the In-Town Suites located at 16909 Rolling Creek Drive, Houston, Texas.

Harris County authorities say a man named Anthony Coats and Johnson were seen running from the location after Fogg was shot and killed. Coats is currently behind bars. The third suspect was also at the scene of the shooting.



At this time authorities say that Johnson is believed to be in the Harris County area.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or the Criminal Warrants unit at 713-755-6056.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.