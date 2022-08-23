HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery.

We need your help to identify the suspect(s) wanted after robbing an ATM technician at a bank parking lot near Downtown Houston on Aug. 12. If you recognize him, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477) w/info. Houston Police Robbery Twitter

Armed man gets away with ATM cash cartridges

Police said it happened on Friday, August 12, around 1:15 p.m.. The person confronted was an ATM technician, was servicing an ATM at the 1400 block of W. Gray at Waugh Drive in River Oaks. The man servicing the ATM said that a man he didn’t know suddenly appeared while pointing a handgun at him. The armed man demanded the money from the ATM. The suspect then grabbed three of the boxes containing cash and then ran to a dark gray or black RAV 4 or Ford Escape, got into the backseat, and fled the scene with an unknown driver and front passenger.

During the incident, a security guard witnessed the robbery and fired several rounds towards the suspect vehicle.

Suspect description

If you have information, the Houston PD report number is #1077365-22. As for suspects, the gunman description is:

Black male

20 to 30 years old

5’6 to 5’9, skinny build

red/orange hoodie

blue jeans

No word on the description of the get-a-way driver. Nor is there a description of the front passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.