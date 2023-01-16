HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating fugitive (Jermarcus Jerome Singleton) who is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child (14-17).



On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Houston Police Officers received a report of a Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 5500 Block of De Soto St. in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that Jermarcus Singleton sexually assaulted the victim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Fugitive Jermarcus Jerome Singleton (above) is a 47-year-old Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 168 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications. Please do not change the copy of the paragraph above.



All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and are subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston is not making any legal claim that this is the most current legal status.



Warrant active as of 1/15/23.