HOUSTON (CW39) — It was a minor fender bender that led to one man’s death. Now the man convicted of killing him, is heading to prison for over five decades.

Treyivion Shaquille Ross, 26, was sentenced to 58 years in prison by the same jury who convicted him of murder for killing 56-year-old David Ray Young. It happened in a gas station parking lot in the 400 block of F.M. 1960 back in 2020.

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, it started as a minor fender bend. But things soon escalated, as Ross started brutally punching Young and stomping on top of him in the parking lot.

“This was a senseless and unreasonable reaction to a petty dispute,” Ogg said. “The victim’s family lost a devoted father and beloved son and although we were able to get justice, the family will never see their loved one again.”

Ross was driving a recently purchased 2010 blue Mitsubishi Lancer that day. As he pulled out of the parking lot, he and Young collided. Young was driving a 2011 black Lincoln MKZXXX.

Surveillance video from the store showed that when they stopped and got out to exchange information, Ross punched Young in the face knocking him unconscious. As Young lay on the pavement, Ross continued to pummel him and then stomped and kicked the helpless man, paralyzing him from the neck down.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and Young was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He spent the next two years in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic. His elderly mother was his caregiver until he died on November 28, 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani, who prosecuted the case, said the two men were strangers, which made the severity of the beating even more shocking.

“This defendant’s short temper and history of assaulting others made him a danger to our community,” Koutani said. “It’s clear that his weapon of choice is his hands, and we believe the jury did the right thing by handing down an appropriate sentence and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Young died as a result of complications from his injuries two years later.

“For two years, David Young’s elderly mother fed him, bathed him, cleaned his medical tubes and was with him every step of the way,” Koutani said. “No mother should have to bury their son.”

Ross will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible of parole.