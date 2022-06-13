HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 7-year-old boy is dead after a drive-by shooting in east Harris County, sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night at a home at the 13000 block of McNair Street.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old was in bed when he was hit by a bullet.

He was able to get out of bed and tell his mom before collapsing.

The boy, identified as Paul Vasquez, was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, but later died.

Investigators said that they determined that a white or grey colored four-door sedan drove by the home and fired into it multiple times. The boy’s mom and two older brothers were also inside the residence.

Right now, deputies say that there is no motive and no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).