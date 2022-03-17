HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 81-year-old Houston man has been charged with murder after police said he intentionally hit a person with his pickup truck.

Arthur Lee Bolar, 81, was charged on Wednesday for the death of a 67-year-old man on Wednesday at 8800 Denton Street in east Houston.

Police arrived at the scene at 9 a.m. and learned the victim was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup, which later crashed into a concrete ditch. The driver, identified as Bolar, stayed at the scene as paramedics transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives talked with witnesses and reviewed evidence indicating Bolar intentionally hit the victim with his truck, police said. Bolar was questioned and later arrested.