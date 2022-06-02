HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A woman accused of being a drug dealer is now in custody.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office said that during the course of the traffic stop, Stephanie Andrews was found to be in possession of 43.89 grams of methamphetamine and 3.69 grams of Xanax.

Andrews was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time. Constable mark Hermann