HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody after allegedly causing an accident, drunk, with kids in the vehice.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, said that just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23300 block of the Tomball Parkway in Spring Cypress. That’s where authorities said a rollover crash happened at the location.

Deputies said that when they arrived, the alleged at-fault driver was identified as Howard Leake.

Constables added that he displayed multiple signs of intoxication. His eight and five year daughters were also in the vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene to treat all the occupants of any injuries. Standardized Field Sobriety Test were

administered and it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated.

Howard Leake was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated

with Child Passenger. His bond was set at $1,500.00 out of the 180th District Court. Constable Mark Herman