HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Early Monday, Feb. 7, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office captured a wanted felon with a gun in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office said they found Todd Wesley Turner during a traffic stop in the 9400 block of FM 1960 near Perry Road, for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Turner, a convicted felon. Deputies also say they found out Turner was in possession of a firearm and had three open Misdemeanor Warrants and a Felony Warrant out of Harris County.

“Todd Turner was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, for the warrants and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm. His bond for the Felony Warrant was set at $1,500.00 and No Bond for the new weapon charge out of the 351st District Court.” Constable Mark Herman