MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CW39) An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old last seen in Missouri City early Friday morning. She is believed to be with a much older man.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) issued the alert to the public at 6:30 a.m. in an effort to ask the public for any information leading to the child’s whereabouts as well as the suspect.

The child missing is Imani Stephens, 11, a black female, 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly weighs 111 pounds.

TDPS describe the suspect as Daniel Diaz, 28. He has brown hair, is 5’8″ and 254 pounds.

The vehicle they may be in is gray with a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.