Another bank jugging caught on camera, police looking for Cadillac driving robbery suspects

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department and CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying some robbery suspects.

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3:20 pm, investigators say, the victim had just parked her vehicle in a parking lot at the 6300 block of Westheimer. Then she stated that as she was about to exit her car, she noticed a man approach the passenger side of her vehicle. She stated that the man then broke her front passenger window, reached inside the vehicle, and grabbed her purse, which was sitting on the passenger seat, according to investigators. She was also able to grab her purse, at which time a short struggle ensued. The suspect was able to overpower her and gain control of her purse. The suspect then got back into the rear seat of a black Cadillac four-door with paper plates and sped off from the scene.

Vehicle with camera system captures robbery (jugging) incident at the 6300 block of Westheimer on Apr. 16. Suspects make a quick get-away, but not before one of them is captured on camera. Recognize him or the vehicle? Call @CrimeStopHOU. Story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/UPH5CUmWwr — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 19, 2021

Note: The victim stated that before the incident, she went to a bank at the 8300 block of Westheimer and believes that the suspects followed her, which is called a bank jugging. Her car was equipped with cameras, which captured the incident on video, according to robbery investigators.

The victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and white or gray shoes. The vehicle was described as a black four-door Cadillac with paper plates.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.