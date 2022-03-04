HOUSTON (KIAH) — The alleged mastermind behind the horrific murder of a family is being held in jail without bond.

Xavier Davis (Houston Police Department)

Prosecutors said on Thursday that Alexus Williams, 29, was charged with three counts of capital murder for her role in the shooting death of a family in southwest Houston back on June 30, 2021.

She is now facing the same charges of the alleged shooter, Xavier Davis, who is a childhood friend of Williams.

Investigators say in court documents that Williams planned the killing last summer after she had a relationship with Donyavia Lagway. The couple broke up shortly before the murders, and Williams told Davis about cash being in Lagway’s apartment, thus arranging the robbery.

Lagway, 29, Gregory Carhee, 35, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee, were each shot dead. Their 10-year-old daughter was also shot, but she survived by playing dead.

The surviving daughter told investigators that Davis first knocked on their door before beginning his rampage, wearing a mask.

Our news partners at ABC13 said that the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was able to get phone records that showed Williams was in contact with Davis during the slayings and was on FaceTime during parts of the murders. Davis was also in Williams’ apartment 30 minutes before the killings.

Also according to investigators, Davis allegedly committed an aggravated robbery near the 10000 block of Larkwood and stole a Jeep Compass about an hour prior to the shooting at Fondren. The Jeep was seen fleeing the Fondren scene immediately after the shooting. Davis was also charged for his role in the robbery back in July.

Williams is due back in court on Friday morning after a judge denied her bond on Thursday, saying that she attended a funeral for the victims.