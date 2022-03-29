RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A special anti-gang operation in Fort Bend County was able to conduct over 90 arrests in two months.

Led by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the seven-week operation, dubbed Operation MARGO, worked with several law enforcement agencies in the county to get 93 arrests, including 28 wanted fugitives and 11 gang members.

(Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office)

The operation, which ran last January and February, executed 44 warrants that led to the seizure of over 23 pounds of illegal drugs, 16 firearms and over $8,000 in currency that was received in alleged illegal deals.

“Ninety-three arrests take a lot of effort and law enforcement worked tirelessly to make this operation a success,” said Special Crimes Chief Prosecutor Mark Hanna. “This type of coordinated effort makes it harder for street gangs to do business in Fort Bend County. And our goal is to put them out of business.”

The operation targeted eight locations throughout Fort Bend County, including Fresno, Stafford, Katy, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Richmond, Mission Bend, and Houston. During the operation, peace officers from the different agencies worked in partnership with the Fort Bend County DA’s Office as a force multiplier to reduce gang and criminal activity across the county.

“Operation MARGO is a continuation of my office’s proactive efforts to reduce crime in Fort Bend County,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “Gangs have targeted our community and we have targeted gang members for arrest and prosecution. We will identify gang members and hold them accountable as organized criminal enterprises. We will fight to keep Fort Bend County safe.”

The agencies involved include the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3, Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 4, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Houston, Katy, Missouri City, Richmond and Rosenberg.