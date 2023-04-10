HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Police responded to HPD responded to an emergency call near 4300 Way Out West on Sunday around 2:30 a.m..

Responding officers said a man in his 30s was with a woman and stopped at a local convenience store when the man got into an argument with other men inside the store. He began shooting, and fearing for his life, he took off in his car. He was struck in his right arm while driving and stopped on Way Out West and 43rd.

Police said there were bullet holes in the car. At this time, no suspects have been detained. The victim had a fully loaded gun in a vehicle, but it did not appear to be discharged but was recovered by police.