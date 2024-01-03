HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police need your help with identifying an armed carjacker who held up a delivery driver at gunpoint. Then, demanded a driving lesson before taking the unit. The whole incident was caught on camera in newly released video from Houston Police Robbery Division.

Local authorities said it was back on Thursday, November 16, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., when that delivery driver was on his regular delivery route. He was almost done when he made a delivery at an apartment address in the 4400 block of West Airport in southwest Houston.

The driver told police that’s where he was confronted by a man and things escalated to an armed carjacking. The delivery driver was not injured.

Armed suspect forces delivery driver to tell him how to operate the delivery van in an aggravated robbery carjacking that took place on Nov. 16 at 4400 W. Airport. Suspect then wrecks half a mile away and flees on foot. @CrimeStopHOU



Police said the armed carjacker, is described as a black male, age ranging from 18 to 23. He was between 6’0″ to 6’2″ and possibly weighed 180 to 200 pounds and armed. He demanded the keys to the delivery van, and the delivery guy handed them over. Then the carjacker talked the driver into giving him a ‘crash course’ on how to drive and operate the vehicle. Then he sped off!

He only traveled a half a mile down the road when he was involved in a minor accident in the 4100 block of Uptown. The suspect ran from the scene, abandoning the delivery truck.

Houston Police are investigating. The case number is #1641566-23, for anyone with information identifying the suspect. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.