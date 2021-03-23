Armed robbery trio targets business in SE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department Robbery Investigators and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating three robbery suspects.

On Thursday, February 11 around 5:45 p.m., three suspects robbed a business located in the 7000 block of Monroe Road in Southeast Houston, according to investigators. During the robbery, one suspect approached the victim (who was working inside the business) while the second suspect held the door until the third suspect entered the business. The second suspect then rushed the victim and threatened them with a weapon. The suspects demanded money property; mainly cell phones, then fled the location in an unknown direction of travel, according to robbery officials.

WANTED: Three suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. If you know anything about this crime, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 197681-21 7000 blk. Monroe Rd. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/GR0pcUUzuR pic.twitter.com/hPLHyvy0t9 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) March 22, 2021

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.