ARREST PHOTO: Suspect wanted for embezzlement shows up in front of deputies in a stolen car

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) It’s not often that a suspect shows up at the same time deputies do, but that was the case for Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, execute a Felony Warrant on a wanted suspect. They were looking for 27 year old Roosevelt Williams, at an apartment complex located in the 7200 block of the North Grand Parkway West.

But, while serving the warrant, Williams showed up at the location. And how he showed up also caught deputies attention as well. Turns how the vehicle Williams arrived in, had already been reported stolen, from another location. Williams was immediately taken into custody by Constable Deputies.

Harris County Precinct 4

He was previously wanted for Felony Theft and Embezzlement. And as the investigation progressed, deputies were later able to recover additional stolen vehicles.

Harris County Precinct 4

“Roosevelt Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.” Constable Mark Herman