HOUSTON (CW39) — Horrific allegations involving a former employee working a kiosk in the Galleria. And many of the details are disturbing. A Houston area man named Arthur Fernandez III is accused of sexually assaulting two toddlers and recording video of the attacks.

According to our news partner, court documents say Fernandez would bring the child into the bathroom allegedly assault them and take videos. Reports also say upwards of seven people could be heard making vulgar comments and could also be seen assaulting the child.

So far, only Fernandez has been arrested. The charges against him have not yet been released.