AT LARGE: Ex-boyfriend takes off after shooting ex-girlfriend leaving her in critical condition

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for Desmond M. Williams who has been charged with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Southeast Houston.

Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the shooting of a woman at 4002 Corder Street about 11:35 p.m. on April 23.

The suspect, Desmond M. Williams (b/m, 28), is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon in the 337th State District Court. He is accused in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Tabrionna Butler, 23, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives B. Godoy and J. Windham reported:

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the apartment complex parking lot at the above address and learned Ms. Butler was shot one time in the chest. She was meeting her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot to exchange property when the known suspect began firing multiple times at Butler. She managed to leave the complex in her vehicle and then stopped at a safe location. Paramedics were called and transported Butler to the hospital.

Further investigation identified Williams as the suspect in this case and he is currently at -large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Desmond Williams or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.