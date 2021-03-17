AT LARGE: Houston fugitive wanted for sexual abuse

Strong male hands cover little girl face with emotional stress, pain, afraid, call for help, struggle, terrified expression.Concept Photo of abduction, missing, kidnapped,victim, hostage, abused child

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston is reporting a warning and to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

WANTED: Fugitive responsible for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. If you know where police can locate Jonathan Bennie Marquis, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 512239-19 – 1000 blk. Langwick Dr @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/E4k3teSRZs pic.twitter.com/8iWOONOKGr — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) March 15, 2021

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, the Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 1000 block of Langwick Drive in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of continuous sexual abuse that began in March of 2017 and continued through November of 2018. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Jonathan Bennie Marquis, sexually abused the victim. Fugitive Jonathan Bennie Marquis is a Black male, 33 years old, approximately 6’3”, 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. (You will see two pictures of this individual, below.)

If you know where police can locate Jonathan Bennie Marquis, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward possible up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.