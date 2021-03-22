ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: Suspect grabs child from behind at a pond near Memorial Park

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division is alerting the public and asking for help locating a suspect that attempted to kidnap a child near a pond in the Memorial Park area. On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a man attempted to kidnap a child in the 400 block of Crestwood Drive in the Rice Military area, according to investigators. During this incident, the child was walking near a pond when the suspect grabbed them from behind. The victim fell to the ground and began to scream loudly causing the suspect to run away in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet plus, average build with a bald head. Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect, if you recognize them contact Crime Stoppers immediately at 713-222-TIPS.

HPD 254980-21. Reward possible up to $5,000.