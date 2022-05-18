HOUSTON (CW39) Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law Ben Crump who led the George Floyd family legal team. is now representing at least one family involved in the recent Buffalo shooting that killed 10.

Crump held a press conference Monday May 16th about the racially-motivated mass shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Ruth Whitfield, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was the primary caretaker of her husband and was coming back from visiting him at a nursing home when she was killed in the shooting. Her family joined Crump at the news conference.

They were joined by associates, Attorney Terry Connors and Attorney Ken Abbarno.