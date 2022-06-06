HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Two men are in custody for allegedly stealing and assaulting a store manager near Jersey Village
On May 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 26200 block of the Northwest Freeway known as the Walmart Retail Store in reference to a fight inside the store. Authorities said that while deputies were in route, they were advised that the suspects involved were actively fighting with a store employee and an off duty Police Officer.
Upon arriving, authorities said that the suspects were safely detained and identified as Michael Stough and Adrian Peloquin. Further investigation revealed that they were stealing merchandise and when they were confronted by a manager. They are now accused of assaulting him. The police officer at the store intervened but the suspects resisted and continued to fight, according to police.
“Michael Allen and Adrian Peloquin were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Robbery. Their bond was set at $10,000.00 each out of the 338th District Court.” – Constable Mark Herman
- Judge: Extradited ex-Chihuahua governor to stay in jail pending trial
- Astros sign Yordan Alvarez to six-year, $115 million extension
- Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says
- FAQs: What’s a red flag law and why is it controversial?
- $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Jacinto City
- Where Trump’s long list of legal challenges stand
- Strawberry tea possibly linked to Hepatitis A outbreak recalled
- Climbing child care costs put strain on parents