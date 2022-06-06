HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Two men are in custody for allegedly stealing and assaulting a store manager near Jersey Village

On May 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 26200 block of the Northwest Freeway known as the Walmart Retail Store in reference to a fight inside the store. Authorities said that while deputies were in route, they were advised that the suspects involved were actively fighting with a store employee and an off duty Police Officer.

Upon arriving, authorities said that the suspects were safely detained and identified as Michael Stough and Adrian Peloquin. Further investigation revealed that they were stealing merchandise and when they were confronted by a manager. They are now accused of assaulting him. The police officer at the store intervened but the suspects resisted and continued to fight, according to police.

“Michael Allen and Adrian Peloquin were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Robbery. Their bond was set at $10,000.00 each out of the 338th District Court.” – Constable Mark Herman