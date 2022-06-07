HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody after a search was issued in Harris County.

Authorities said it was on Thursday, June 2, when deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations and Canine Unit assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety and Montgomery County Constable Office Precinct 3 with a warrant service. The sheriff’s office said it was in the 5900 block of Center Court Drive in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the man wanted, suspect Louis Carfello, 23, was apprehended at the location. He was wanted for Evading in a Motor Vehicle. During the course of serving the warrant, deputies located several illegal substances, including multiple bottles of Promethazine, Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, Oxycontin and over $56,000.00 dollars in cash, all of which was seized.

Louis Carfello was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for the open warrant. Constable Mark Herman’s Office will be charging him with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Money Laundering. Constable Mark Herman