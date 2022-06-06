HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman was arrested after waiving a gun at a driver in a road rage incident in Spring, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Riley Fuzzel Road on Friday, as a driver told them that while she was driving, a car cut in front of her, so she moved to the next lane.

The other driver then accelerated and got along side of the complainant’s car and lowered her window to show a gun, deputies said.

Constable deputies gathered the description of the driver and vehicle information, and later identified her as Dominique White, 31.

Deputies then located White at her home and arrested her. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Constable Mark Herman said.

She was booked into the Harris County Jail and her bond was set $7,500, Herman said.