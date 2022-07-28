SPRING, Texas (CW39) UPDATE Authorities said at 8 a.m. that the missing boy has been found dead.

On Twitter, authorities said on Twitter:

MISSING 7 YEAR OLD We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased. A criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family. Harris County Constable

6 a.m. A boy from Spring is missing and authorities are now trying to find out where he is.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Twitter that he and his deputies were searching for the 7-year-old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt & pants, has a small afro hair style. He has been missing for approximately two to three hours.

The Constable’s office said he is from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive, Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road. near the Birnamwood Subdivision and just east of the Hardy Toll Road and north of FM 1960 on northeast Harris County.