HOUSTON (KIAH) A man is recovering this morning after a home invasion over the weekend. Now police need your help in capturing those responsible.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston.

Harris County authorities said the suspects got into the home through an unlocked garage door and shot one of the men inside.

There were two children and two other adults in home at the time. They were not hurt. Deputies are asking anyone with information to please contact CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.