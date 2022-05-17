HOUSTON (KIAH) — Federal authorities arrested a man for committing several bank robberies in the Houston area, known as the “Lunchtime Looter.”

Marques Bryant, 35, was charged with four counts of bank robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. He remains in federal custody for his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint, filed May 3, alleges Bryant committed four bank robberies in the Houston area and is allegedly connected to a separate bank robbery in Chicago.

Prosecutors say from January to March, Bryant allegedly robbed four Houston banks: the IBC Bank at 3200 Woodridge Dr., the Wells Fargo Bank at 10261 North Freeway, the Comerica Bank at 370 Greens Rd., and the PNC Bank at 14255 North Freeway.

The charges allege that during each robbery, Bryant demanded money via a handwritten note, wore a black and white face mask, black jacket and White Sox hat. He then allegedly fled on foot following each robbery.

On March 15, Bryant also robbed a Chase Bank in Illinois, according to the complaint. There, he allegedly demanded money with a handwritten note which read “give me all the money in the drawer. Don’t call nobody no typing in the computer. Put it in a envelope. Will shoot.”

According to the complaint, he allegedly wore the same clothes and several accessories as during the Houston area robberies. The notes used during all the robberies also appear to be very similar, according to the charges.

If convicted, Bryant faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force conducted the investigation with assistance from state and local law enforcement partners in Houston and Chicago. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Stotts is prosecuting the case.