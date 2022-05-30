HOUSTON (KIAH) — A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in east Houston.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Rusk Street.

Houston police say a man was riding a bicycle near railroad tracks, when a white Nissan Altima struck him from the back. The driver drove a little and pulled into a private parking lot, then got out of his car and ran off, police said.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Police said that they have not identified the victim and an investigation is underway.