Big reward increase on Texas homicide cold case

Houston (CW39) – There is an increased reward for information in a 2001 Mason County homicide. The Texas Department of Public Safety upped the reward to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers` Cold Case.

On Oct. 14, 2001, James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found dead at his rural ranch house in Mason County. The investigation revealed the married father of two had been bludgeoned to death by an unknown attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to please come forward. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers` Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.