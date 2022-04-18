HOUSTON (KIAH) Harris County authorities are investigating a body found in the Cypress Creek area near

Authorities say that on Sunday, April 17th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., individuals fishing in Cypress Creek, near the 18400 block of Mossforest, west of I-45 near Cypress Station and south of Spring. The individuals discovered the body of a person, whose identity is still pending. They people immediately contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Homicide and CSU units who responded to the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that initial information from the scene indicates the deceased individual has been at the location for several days and had suffered from unspecified animal activity prior to discovery. Due to the state of decomposition and animal activity, deputies also say it is unclear what injuries the individual may have suffered prior to discovery.

No identification of the decedent could be made at the scene. The identification as well as the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is being investigated as a probable murder by the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and updates are pending information on the identity of the victim.