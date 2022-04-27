SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nexstar) — A man in Sacramento arrested for allegedly grooming children and making them create child pornography may have victims in the Houston area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demetrius Carl Davis on suspicion that he portrayed himself as a young girl named “Lizzy” and contacted children online and allegedly talk to them using “sexually explicit language” and sending them child pornography videos.

More details of the case are covered by Nexstar affiliate FOX40 in Sacramento.

Authorities believe Davis communicated with well over 100 children between late 2020 and December of 2021. Parents all over the country are advised to check their children’s electronic devices. If there is a way they could have had Internet contact with people you are not familiar with, parents are warned and advised to be aware.

If you believe your child may have engaged in illicit communications or sent you illicit content over the Internet to a subject named “Lizzie” via any social media or messaging applications, please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office ICAP task force at 916-874-3002 or email them at ICAC@SACSHERIFF.COM.