CAPTURED: Murder suspect arrested in the death of his own girlfriend

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against 28 year old Isac Marrugo, in the death of a woman, who is now being identified as his girlfriend.

The victim, identified as 28 year old Yajaira Alvarez, was at discovered in her apartment, 2006 West 43rd Street about 7:40 p.m. last Saturday (May 22).



According to Houston Homicide Detectives, Ms. Alvarez was deceased inside her apartment with apparent injuries to her head. In the early stages of the investigation, it was unknown how long she was unresponsive or what happened to her.



The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy and determined Alvarez had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.



Further investigation identified Alvarez’s boyfriend, Marrugo, as the suspect in this case. He was subsequently charged and arrested on Tuesday (May 25) without incident.