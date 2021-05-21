CAPTURED: Suspects accused of stealing from multiple vehicles and possessing narcotics are behind bars

HOUSTON (CW39) Two men are waking up in a Harris County jail. 18 year old Samuel Martin and 19 year old Jamarkas Robinson after being accused of stealing people’s property through out Northwest Harris County.

On Thursday, May 20, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to the 16500 block of Cypress Downs Drive. Residents say a suspicious vehicle, with two men inside, was driving around the area and the suspects were breaking into vehicles. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found in possession of stolen checks and illegal narcotics.



When deputies contacted the victims, they confirmed that their vehicles were broken into and property

was stolen. The second suspect was later located and he admitted to his crimes. The suspects were identified as Martin and Robinson.



“They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Samuel Martin was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Their bond and court information have not been set at this time.” Constable Mark Herman