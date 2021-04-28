Captured: Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Corpus Christi

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) 37 year old Jaime Alanis is now in custody, after being on the run for months, and a tip to law enforcement brought him in. Listed as one of the Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas, he was taken into custody on April 20.

We first told you about Alanis several weeks ago here at CW39, when he was added to the Top Ten Most Wanted List in Texas. Law enforcement has been looking for him since the summer of 2020. Investigators now tell us they received a Crime Stoppers tip on his whereabouts, and went into action. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, used that tip information, to locate and arrest Alanis at an apartment complex in Corpus Christi.

Jaime Alanis


Alanis is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang and was wanted for robbery and a parole violation. He absconded from his last known address in Houston back in July of 2020. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive list earlier this month.

The Corpus Christi PD also assisted in the investigation. A reward of $7,500 is now being paid to the tipster. Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor`s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
  • All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists with photos on the DPS website. Remember, Do Not attempt to apprehend these fugitives. They are considered armed and dangerous.

