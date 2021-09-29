CAUGHT ON CAM: “The Little Red Riding Crook” strikes again in West Houston

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a bank robber dubbed the “Little Red Riding Crook” who struck a Houston bank wearing a red raincoat-style jacket, according to officials. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

On September 28, 2021, at 11:59 a.m., the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 11105 Westheimer Rd in West Houston. According to authorities, the suspect went to a teller counter and presented a note demanding cash and walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The “Little Red Riding Crook” is described as a white or Hispanic man, in his mid-20s, approximately 5’3” tall with a thin body build, and a thin jaw line beard. In addition to the red raincoat-style jacket, the thief wore a black baseball cap, blue COVID-style face mask, black shirt, light jeans, and dark shoes, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.