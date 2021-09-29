CAUGHT ON CAM: “The Little Red Riding Crook” strikes again in West Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a bank robber dubbed the “Little Red Riding Crook” who struck a Houston bank wearing a red raincoat-style jacket, according to officials. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
On September 28, 2021, at 11:59 a.m., the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 11105 Westheimer Rd in West Houston. According to authorities, the suspect went to a teller counter and presented a note demanding cash and walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The “Little Red Riding Crook” is described as a white or Hispanic man, in his mid-20s, approximately 5’3” tall with a thin body build, and a thin jaw line beard. In addition to the red raincoat-style jacket, the thief wore a black baseball cap, blue COVID-style face mask, black shirt, light jeans, and dark shoes, according to investigators.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.