CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A couple robs North Houston cell phone store after their debit card is declined

HOUSTON (CW39) “We can’t make this stuff up!” That’s what robbery investigators said after a man and woman robbed a cell phone store when their debit card was declined.

HPD and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating and identifying two robbery suspects.

Honestly cannot make this stuff up. Angry customer robs cell phone store after his card is declined, then tries to fist bump employee after getting the money. Reward up to $5k is eligible to the first good tip to @CrimeStopHOU, so you might want to hurry on this one. #578417-21 pic.twitter.com/3tYFIv5ttG — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 18, 2021

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at around 5:00 pm, a man and woman entered a cell phone store, located at the 2800 block of Collingsworth in North Houston. They attempted to purchase a cell phone using a debit card that was declined, according to investigators. They then left the store without a new cell phone. At around 6:00 pm, the couple returned to the store. Investigators say, the man appeared to be very agitated and insisted on getting “his money” back. He reached towards the back of his waistband, leading the employee to believe that he may have a weapon, so the employee complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then attempted to shake and then fist bump the employee before fleeing the location, according to police. The suspects then left in an unknown direction.

Suspect #1: Black male, white shirt, camo shorts, white goatee and bald.

Suspect #2: White female, black jacket and blue shirt.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.