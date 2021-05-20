CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A couple robs North Houston cell phone store after their debit card is declined

HOUSTON (CW39) “We can’t make this stuff up!” That’s what robbery investigators said after a man and woman robbed a cell phone store when their debit card was declined.
HPD and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating and identifying two robbery suspects.
On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at around 5:00 pm, a man and woman entered a cell phone store, located at the 2800 block of Collingsworth in North Houston. They attempted to purchase a cell phone using a debit card that was declined, according to investigators. They then left the store without a new cell phone. At around 6:00 pm, the couple returned to the store. Investigators say, the man appeared to be very agitated and insisted on getting “his money” back. He reached towards the back of his waistband, leading the employee to believe that he may have a weapon, so the employee complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then attempted to shake and then fist bump the employee before fleeing the location, according to police. The suspects then left in an unknown direction.
Suspect #1: Black male, white shirt, camo shorts, white goatee and bald.
Suspect #2: White female, black jacket and blue shirt.
If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.