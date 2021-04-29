CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed suspects seen robbing convenience store off East Freeway

Houston (CW39) HPD’s Robbery Division is trying to catch several suspects, who used handguns to rob a convenience store. On Monday, April 5, 2021 at around 9:30 pm, three unknown males and a female entered a convenience store, located at the 12000 block of East Freeway in Houston.

Two of the males pulled out handguns, pointed them at the clerks head, and demanded the money from the cash registers. The suspects then forced the clerk to open the cash drawers and then made him lay on the ground while continuing to point a gun at his head. The other suspects removed the money from the registers as well as Newport cigarettes from the display case. The suspects then fled the location in a dark colored Dodge Journey, according to investigators. Check out the surveillance video below.

Now take a closer look at the suspects involved and here is a better description of each:

Suspect #1: Black male, 17 to 26 years old, purple hoodie and black pants.

Suspect #2: Black male, 17 to 26 years old, black hoodie and blue jeans.

Suspect #3: Black male, 17 to 26 years old, black jacket, black pants and red shoes.

Suspect #4: Black female, 17 to 26 years old, black hoodie and gray pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

