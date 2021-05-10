CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly business owner brutally beaten with crowbar, tied up and dragged in SE Houston robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help identifying a brutal robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at around 11:00 a.m., according to investigators, the 68 year old business owner was inside his office at an auto sales business, located at the 6700 block of Telephone, in Southeast Houston. The business owner told authorities that someone knocked on the door after realizing it was locked, so he unlocked it, thinking it was a potential customer. The suspect then forced his way into the business while armed with a handgun, according to robbery investigators. The business owner then tried to get away from the suspect and run out of the business, but the suspect was able to overpower him and forced him to the ground. During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a crowbar from his bag and began to hit the complainant in the head with it, causing a severe laceration, according to authorities. The suspect then forced the man into an office, tied him up, and then dragged him from one office to another. The suspect went throughout the office looking for money. After the suspect was not able to locate any money in the office, he took the complainants wallet and phone and left the location, according to investigators.

Suspect descriptions: black male, 40 to 45 years old, 6’0, 200 to 220 pounds, dark complexion, orange shirt, blue jeans and wore black square tip boots.

If you have any information on this call contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit tips online at www.crimestoppers.org.