CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly woman choked, kidnaped then robbed after suspect forces her to withdrawal money from bank in Uptown area

Crime

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help locating and identifying a dangerous robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at around 5:10 pm, an elderly female told police she was working by herself in an office building, located in the Uptown area. She reported that an unknown man entered the office, forcibly grabbed her by the neck and demanded her purse. She then removed her purse from a desk drawer and handed it to the suspect, according to investigators. The suspect then went through the purse, removed some cash, and then asked the victim if she had a bankcard. Officials say she then showed the suspect her bankcard, at which time he told her that they were going to go for a ride in her vehicle and were going to remove money from her bank. 

In fear of her safety, she told police she complied with the suspect, who also told her not to talk to anyone as they walked to her car. The suspect then followed the lady to her vehicle and forced her to drive to a bank, located at the 4300 block of San Felipe. Once at the bank, the suspect forced the complainant to withdraw $500, according to officials. The suspect then told her to drive him back to the office building, where he then got into his vehicle, described as an older, small, silver vehicle, and then drove off.

Prior to driving back to the office building, she told police that the suspect took a picture of her driver’s license with his phone and told her that he would come back and harm her if she did anything stupid. In fear for her safety, the victim did not wish for the address of the incident to be released to the public, according to investigators.

Suspect description: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’8 to 5’10, 150 pounds, black shirt, blue jeans and wore a mask. Suspect vehicle: Described as an older, small, silver vehicle.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

