CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to exchange voltmeter for pricey adult toy at Galleria area sex shop

HOUSTON (CW39) Well you don’t come across instances like this very often. The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

The incident happened on April 1st, no its not an April Fools Day joke, when a man walked into a sexually oriented business (SOB) located at the 5900 block of Richmond in the Galleria area with a used voltmeter, according to investigators.

We can't make this stuff up! Male walks into sexually oriented business on Apr. 1 at the 5900 block of Richmond. Attempts to trade his voltmeter for an expensive sex toy. Employee refuses, so the suspect takes the item and pushes the employee against the wall on his way out. pic.twitter.com/h39wLcIYmY — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 4, 2021

The suspect then approaches the store clerk at the front counter and attempts to trade-in or exchange his voltmeter for a really expensive sex toy. The employee refuses the exchange, so then the suspect pushes the employee against the wall and runs out the front door with the expensive sex toy in hand.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Call 713-222-TIPS if you have any information on this case.